BITS Pilani introduces social conduct course to build emotional intelligence, responsible citizenship

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has introduced a new mandatory Social Conduct course for all first‑year undergraduate students across its campuses in Pilani, Goa, Hyderabad, and Dubai, to build emotional intelligence, ethics, and social responsibility in higher education.

Rolled out in the current academic year, the course, as stated in the press release, brings structured learning around emotional intelligence, relationships, consent, gender sensitivity, safety, and well‑being directly into the formal curriculum.

Unlike short workshops or compliance‑oriented training, Social Conduct is designed as a structured, credit‑bearing learning experience. Delivered in an asynchronous online format, it uses interactive activities, reflection exercises, scenario‑based learning, and assessments to help students engage thoughtfully with real‑life situations commonly encountered during university life.