BITS Pilani, Coursera team up to launch BSc in Computer Science; check details

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has launched an online Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Computer Science in collaboration with Coursera. Interested candidates can visit the Coursera website — coursera.org — from today.

Interested candidates can apply starting today for the first cohort that begins in November 2022. The last date to apply is November 15.

BSc in Computer Science: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the Coursera website — coursera.org

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will find the option of ‘online degrees’ in the top scroll.

Step 3: After clicking on that, scroll down and click on the link for ‘Computer Science and Engineering Degrees’

Step 4: On the new page, after clicking on ‘show more’ candidates will be able to click on the link for BSc Computer Science from BITS.

Step 5: Click on ‘apply now’ option available on the top.

Step 6: Fill in all the required personal information and submit the form with the registration feees, if required.

The early application deadline is October 17 and the final deadline to apply is November 15. Classes are scheduled to start on November 30.

Interestingly, the degree requires no entrance exam and is open to students from diverse profiles, including those without a science or significant mathematics background. Anyone with a class 12 or its equivalent qualifications can apply.

Additionally, registered candidates can take up to six years to complete this three-year degree. This will enable flexibility for learners to pursue the programme while working or along with pursuing any other degree programme. The programme also features an intermediate exit option of a diploma, which students can earn in about two years.