BITS Pilani announces tuition blind admissions for top 500 BITSAT rankers

BITS Pilani has introduced a tuition-blind admissions process for the top 500 BITSAT rankers. Eligible candidates with an annual family income of up to Rs 20 lakh will receive a full tuition scholarship for all four years, subject to maintaining a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at their respective campuses.

This is not a scholarship that students must apply for after joining; rather, it is an assurance built into the admission offer, mentions the press release, adding that this step ensures that top performers can choose BITS based on aspiration and opportunity, not affordability.

BITSAT is held for admission to UG programmes in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS). The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) application window is underway from December 15. The application will remain open till March 16 for session one, and for session two, the application window is April 20, 2026, and May 2, 2026. Interested students can submit their applications online at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.