BITS Pilani announces tuition blind admissions for top 500 BITSAT rankers

This is not a scholarship that students must apply for after joining; rather, it is an assurance built into the admission offer, mentions the press release

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 11:32 AM IST
BITS announces tuition blind admissions for top 500 BITSAT rankersInterested students can submit their applications online at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.
Make us preferred source on Google

BITS Pilani has introduced a tuition-blind admissions process for the top 500 BITSAT rankers. Eligible candidates with an annual family income of up to Rs 20 lakh will receive a full tuition scholarship for all four years, subject to maintaining a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at their respective campuses.

This is not a scholarship that students must apply for after joining; rather, it is an assurance built into the admission offer, mentions the press release, adding that this step ensures that top performers can choose BITS based on aspiration and opportunity, not affordability.

BITSAT is held for admission to UG programmes in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS). The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) application window is underway from December 15. The application will remain open till March 16 for session one, and for session two, the application window is April 20, 2026, and May 2, 2026. Interested students can submit their applications online at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.

Commenting on the announcement, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “We have invested heavily in scholarships for years, but tuition blind admissions for our top 500 BITSAT rankers is a defining step. If you have the talent, money should not come in the way. We will keep expanding this year on year until we can make BITS fully tuition blind for every admission.”

BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) is an online, computer-based entrance exam conducted by BITS Pilani for admission to its undergraduate programs, including BE, B.Pharm, and BSc (Integrated) at its campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The exam assesses students’ knowledge in five subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, English Proficiency, and Logical Reasoning.

The test consists of 130 core questions, with an additional 12 optional bonus questions that candidates can choose to attempt. The marking scheme awards +3 marks for each correct answer, deducts 1 mark for each incorrect answer, and assigns 0 marks for unattempted questions. The presence of negative marking requires a careful strategy, as incorrect answers can reduce the overall score.

Meanwhile, BITS Pilani has secured over $34 million in pledges and receipts for its endowment fund, with a $4 million contribution from a US-based alumnus couple accounting for the largest individual donation made by an alumnus to the institute to date.

Story continues below this ad

According to a statement by BITS Pilani, the institute has set up a $100 million Endowment Fund, described as the first such initiative among non-government higher education institutions in India. The fund has received commitments from alumni based in India and overseas, taking the total amount mobilised so far to more than $34 million.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand Govt, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Service Rules 2011, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Indian express news, current affairs
Ignoring rules & red flags, 2 Uttarakhand CMs cleared 227 ad hoc appointments to Vidhan Sabha office
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, a third in police custody
34 encounters in 3 months in Punjab, more than a third in police custody
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
What makes Rajesh Madhavan's Pennum Porattum impactful is its use of absurdism and chaotic comedy to address significant topics, giving it far more weight than a mere dramatic treatment could.
From Priyadarshan and LJP's movies to Pennum Porattum, unpacking the 'ridiculous' charm of chaotic comedy
Avalanche in Switzerland
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Trisha Krishnan
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Bill Gates a no-show at India AI summit, event marred by organisational chaos
Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.(Image: Reuters/Justin Tallis)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan shares gym workout, admits she once thought 'walking was enough'
Trisha Krishnan
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
Feb 19: Latest News
Advertisement