BITS Pilani announces tuition blind admissions for top 500 BITSAT rankers

BITS Pilani has introduced a tuition-blind admissions process for the top 500 BITSAT rankers. Eligible candidates with an annual family income of up to Rs 20 lakh will receive a full tuition scholarship for all four years, subject to maintaining a minimum CGPA of 7.5 at their respective campuses.
This is not a scholarship that students must apply for after joining; rather, it is an assurance built into the admission offer, mentions the press release, adding that this step ensures that top performers can choose BITS based on aspiration and opportunity, not affordability.
BITSAT is held for admission to UG programmes in Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS). The BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) application window is underway from December 15. The application will remain open till March 16 for session one, and for session two, the application window is April 20, 2026, and May 2, 2026. Interested students can submit their applications online at admissions.bits-pilani.ac.in.
Commenting on the announcement, Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, “We have invested heavily in scholarships for years, but tuition blind admissions for our top 500 BITSAT rankers is a defining step. If you have the talent, money should not come in the way. We will keep expanding this year on year until we can make BITS fully tuition blind for every admission.”
BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) is an online, computer-based entrance exam conducted by BITS Pilani for admission to its undergraduate programs, including BE, B.Pharm, and BSc (Integrated) at its campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The exam assesses students’ knowledge in five subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, English Proficiency, and Logical Reasoning.
The test consists of 130 core questions, with an additional 12 optional bonus questions that candidates can choose to attempt. The marking scheme awards +3 marks for each correct answer, deducts 1 mark for each incorrect answer, and assigns 0 marks for unattempted questions. The presence of negative marking requires a careful strategy, as incorrect answers can reduce the overall score.
Meanwhile, BITS Pilani has secured over $34 million in pledges and receipts for its endowment fund, with a $4 million contribution from a US-based alumnus couple accounting for the largest individual donation made by an alumnus to the institute to date.
According to a statement by BITS Pilani, the institute has set up a $100 million Endowment Fund, described as the first such initiative among non-government higher education institutions in India. The fund has received commitments from alumni based in India and overseas, taking the total amount mobilised so far to more than $34 million.
