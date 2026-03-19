BITS Pilani alumnus Agendra Kumar establishes Rs 2.5 crore fellowship fund

Pilani has announced a donation of Rs 2.5 crore by alumnus Agendra Kumar for new fellowship

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has announced a donation of Rs 2.5 crore by alumnus Agendra Kumar, Managing Director of Esri India, to set up the Agendra Kumar Fellowships Fund. The contribution will support doctoral research at the institute over the next decade.

According to the institute, the fellowship fund will support 10 PhD scholars and is aimed at strengthening research capacity across interdisciplinary domains.

The fellowships will support research in areas such as climate and sustainability, healthcare and biotechnology, cybersecurity for critical infrastructure, geospatial intelligence, water resource management, computational cancer research and precision agriculture.

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