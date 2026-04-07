BITS Pilani announces $5 lakh alumni-funded scholarships; endowment campaign crosses $45 million

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani has today announced three new alumni-funded scholarships worth a combined $500,000, aimed at supporting meritorious students seeking admission to the institute. The initiative adds to the institution’s growing pool of financial aid supported by former students across batches.
The newly introduced scholarships include both merit-based and merit-cum-need support for students. They have been funded by alumni from different generations, including Krishna Saraswat from the 1963 batch, S K Roongta from the 1966 batch, and the alumni couple Srikrishna Sridhar and Arushi Aggarwal from the 2005 batch. The institute stated that these contributions reflect continued engagement by alumni in supporting access to higher education.
The announcement comes as BITS Pilani’s endowment campaign progresses towards its long-term funding target. The campaign, which aims to raise $100 million, has already secured over $45 million in commitments and contributions. The funds are intended to support scholarships, research initiatives, faculty development, and international collaborations.
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With the addition of these scholarships, the institute now offers more than 300 alumni-funded scholarships. These are in addition to institutional financial aid programmes, under which a significant number of students receive support each year.
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Vice Chancellor V Ramgopal Rao said the initiative reflects sustained alumni participation in the institute’s development. “These scholarships go beyond financial support; they reflect a strong belief in the transformative power of education and in the future of BITS Pilani,” he said. He added that it is encouraging to see alumni from different batches contributing towards student support, and noted that the development also indicates progress in the ongoing endowment campaign.
The institute said the scholarships will continue to be awarded through its existing framework, which focuses on merit and financial need.