BITS Pilani announces $5 lakh alumni-funded scholarships; endowment campaign crosses $45 million

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani has today announced three new alumni-funded scholarships worth a combined $500,000, aimed at supporting meritorious students seeking admission to the institute. The initiative adds to the institution’s growing pool of financial aid supported by former students across batches.

The newly introduced scholarships include both merit-based and merit-cum-need support for students. They have been funded by alumni from different generations, including Krishna Saraswat from the 1963 batch, S K Roongta from the 1966 batch, and the alumni couple Srikrishna Sridhar and Arushi Aggarwal from the 2005 batch. The institute stated that these contributions reflect continued engagement by alumni in supporting access to higher education.