BITS Pilani alumna Revathi Advaithi pledges $1 million endowment for scholarships for women

The announcement came during BITS Pilani's Convocation 2026, where the institute conferred degrees on 1,477 graduates (Image via BITS)

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has received a $1 million (approximately Rs 8.6 crore) endowment from its alumna Revathi Advaithi, Chief Executive Officer of Flex, and her husband Jeevan Mulgund, to establish a permanent scholarship for women students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Named the ‘Visalam Swamy and Sucheta Mulgund Scholarship’, the endowment will provide long-term financial support to deserving female students, ensuring that financial constraints do not prevent them from pursuing higher education at BITS Pilani.

Revathi Advaithi, a 1990 Mechanical Engineering graduate of BITS Pilani and the only woman in her batch, announced the contribution while addressing students as the chief guest at the institute’s Convocation 2026. She currently leads global manufacturing and supply chain company Flex and has been featured multiple times in Fortune’s list of the world’s most powerful women in business, BITS Pilani shared in a statement.