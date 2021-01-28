BITS launches management school, to offer specialisation in e-commerce, data science, entrepreneurship

The school has been set-up with a budget of over Rs 1500 crore and will be set-up in Mumbai. In the interim, the institute will function from BITS Powai campus. ( Express photo by Vishal Srivastav / Representational)

Engineering institute BITS Pilani group today launched a management school – BITSoM or BITS School of Management. The school will offer 120 seats. The admission will be based on CAT, GMAT, GRE. Along with a two-year degree, the institute will offer specialisation in new-age courses including entrepreneurship and innovation, e-commerce and digital leadership, finance, and skill-specific courses including data science, design thinking among others.

The school has been set-up with a budget of over Rs 1500 crore and will be set-up in Mumbai. In the interim, the institute will function from BITS Powai campus. The institute claims that it would bring faculty from leading business schools across the globe. This will include professors from top B-Schools such as NYU Stern School of Business, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Singapore Management University, and Kellogg School of Management, in addition to leading industry practitioners, BITS group claim.

Dr Ranjan Banarjee, dean designate, while addressing the media said that the entrance exam or the academic qualification will not be the only criteria and the institute aims to create a diverse campus with students from both engineering and non-engineering background.

He said BITSoM aims to train independent and creative thinkers who not only accept the world as is but also bring about a change.