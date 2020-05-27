Bihar Board Class 10 result: How to file for scrutiny? What is compartment exam?

Bihar Board result declared on May 26 (Representational image) Bihar Board result declared on May 26 (Representational image)

BSEB class 10 result: The Bihar Board announced its class 10 result for nearly 15 lakh students on Tuesday, with over 80.5 per cent having cleared the test. However, over 2.89 lakh candidates have failed the exam. An additional 1,019 will have to appear for the compartmental exam of which 550 are women and 469 are male students.

These students can apply for the scrutiny process. The dates for matric are yet to be announced, while the process is underway for class 12. The intermediate students have time till June 3 to apply for revaluation. A fee of Rs 70 will be applicable per subject. Once the link is activated, candidates can apply at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB class 10 result: How to apply for scrutiny

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the evaluation or scrutiny link

Step 3: Click on the subject you wish to apply for

Step 4: Make the payment, submit

During his address, the Bihar state education board congratulated the toppers and motivated students who could not make it through. He said, “Those who have not been able to clear the exam due to some reason, do not be disappointed. Work so hard that the world appreciates your efforts.”

Himanshu Raj, who scored 96.20 per cent, became the topper of this year’s matric exam. He hails from a family of farmers and said that his consistent study daily for over 12 hours helped him achieve success. Read full interview here

The pass percentage is 80.59 this year. Last year, as many as 80.73 per cent of matric students passed the exam. The result is available at onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com. The board had checked as many as 90 lakh answer scripts for class 10 exams and 75 lakh for class 12. Every answer script had the photograph of the individual student along with a barcode and lithocode to prevent cheating or impersonation, the board chairperson informed.

