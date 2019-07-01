Bihar UGEC counselling begins for admission to engineering colleges, JEE Mains score accepted

Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) stated the Under Graduate Engineering Admissions Counselling (UGEAC) 2019. The candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering courses such as BTech in Bihar-based colleges can apply for the counselling. An applicant needs to have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains to be eligible. Interested and qualifying candidates can apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The online registration has begun today and the last date to apply is July 15 (Monday), however, candidates can make payment till July 17, 2019. A window will be provided from July 18 to 20 to edit the application form online. A public merit list of selected candidates will be declared on July 23 at 8 pm. If candidates want to book their seats, they will have to get their documents verified and pay the fee.

Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 board exam with physics, chemistry, mathematics as primary subjects with at least 45 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates the cut-off is 40 marks. Candidates meeting minimum marks requirements in engineering and technology Diploma can also apply. The college will be allotted on the basis of merit which will be created based on JEE Main rank.

Domicile: Parents of the candidates would be residents of Bihar, non-natives parents living in the state may also apply. Children of the residents of other states working under the Bihar government or PSU set-up in Bihar can also apply.

Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Seat reservation

SC – 16%

ST – 1%

EBC – 18%

BC – 12%

Reserved category – 3%

Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Documents needed

— JEE Main admit card 2019

— JEE Main scorecard

— Class 10 passing certificate or mark sheet

— Class 12 passing certificate or mark sheet

— Resident certificate

— Caste certificate

— Six copies of passport-sized photo

— Print out of UGEAC 2019 application form

— Aadhaar Card

— Reservation related documents, if applicable

Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply for UGEAC 2019’ under ‘online application forms’

Step 3: Click on apply online on the new page

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 5: Fill data, submit, verify

Step 6: Log-in using registration id

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Upload images, add data and click ‘save and next’

Step 9: Make payment

Bihar UGEC counselling 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay counselling fee of Rs 1200. Those belonging to reserved category will have to pay Rs 600.

A total of 9155 seats across 38 government colleges, 300 seats in government college are available through counselling. Additionally, 5 per cent of total seats will be created for the economically weaker section (EWS) quota.