Bihar to start online lessons for students of Classes 1-5 today

However, primary schools are likely to reopen in the final phase. (Unsplash/ representational)

The Bihar government has decided to start online lessons for students of Classes 1-5 in government schools starting from June 28. While children in Classes 6-12 have been getting their lessons online, over 1 lakh students studying in Classes 1-5 had not been covered under online teaching through Doordarshan channel.

The state has started the unlock process in a phased manner beginning last month. However, primary schools are likely to reopen in the final phase.

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) state project director Sanjay Kumar Singh told The Indian Express, “We have to devise study material for students of Classes 1-5 like we did for Classes 6-12 during the first and second lockdowns. We have to consult experts to work out rich yet interesting content for primary school children.” BEPC is the nodal policy-making and implementing agency under the Education Department.