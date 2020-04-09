Bihar govt to promote students from Class 1 to 9, 11 to next grade

All students from Class 1 to 9 and 11 to be promoted to next class, Bihar Education Department said. Representational image All students from Class 1 to 9 and 11 to be promoted to next class, Bihar Education Department said. Representational image

The Bihar government on Wednesday announced that students from class 1 to 9, and 11 will be promoted to the next grade taking note of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. “In wake of coronavirus outbreak, all students from Class 1 to 9 and 11 to be promoted to next class,” the Bihar Education Department said, as reported by news agency ANI.

In wake of #Coronavirus outbreak, all students from Class 1 to 9 and 11 to be promoted to next class: Education Department, Bihar — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

May states including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Chhattisgarh have earlier decided to promote students to the next grade without examinations. Meanwhile, the Bihar Board earlier declared the results of class 12 intermediate examination. A total of 80.44 per cent students cleared the intermediate examination.

The results of class 10 examination is likely to be released by April 15, 2020. The students can check the results through the websites- biharboard.online, bsebssresult.com. Over 15.29 lakh (15,29,393) students appeared in the class 10 board examination that was concluded on February 24, 2020.

