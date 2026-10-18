Bihar STET 2026 hall tickets released; check steps to download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 today. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets online through the designated portal, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.

In order to access the admit cards, candidates will be required to sign in using their application number and password. They are also required to carry a clear printout of the hall ticket to the exam centre on the day of examination, as they will not be allowed to appear for the test in its absence.