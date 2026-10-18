Bihar STET 2026 hall tickets released; check steps to download

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2026 today. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can now download their hall tickets online through the designated portal, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
In order to access the admit cards, candidates will be required to sign in using their application number and password. They are also required to carry a clear printout of the hall ticket to the exam centre on the day of examination, as they will not be allowed to appear for the test in its absence.
The Bihar STET 2026 examination will be conducted by BSEB in computer-based test (CBT) mode from October 25 to November 20.
Bihar STET admit card 2026: How to download?
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned to download their hall ticket through the official website:
— Go to the designated Bihar STET registration portal, stetregistration.cbrt.co.in.
— Click on the active Bihar STET Admit Card 2026 link.
— On the login page, enter the required registration details and submit.
— The admit card will display on the screen.
Candidates can download and save the hall ticket for future reference. They also need to check the admit card carefully for the accuracy of details such as their name, photograph, examination date, shift, centre, roll number and other instructions. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the concerned BSEB authorities before the exam date.
The Bihar STET is conducted by the board for candidates seeking eligibility to teach at the secondary and higher secondary levels in the state. The exam will comprise Paper 1 for Classes 9 and 10 and Paper 2 for Classes 11 and 12.
Those appearing for the examination need to keep a close check on the official website of the board for more updates regarding the exam schedule and other important announcements.