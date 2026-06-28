Bihar varsities directed to clear pending degree backlog in ‘mission mode’; submit status report by July 1

State-run universities in Bihar have been directed to distribute pending degrees to students who have successfully completed their courses on a mission-mode, according to a letter issued by the Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

In the letter to vice-chancellors of all varsities, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor Dipak Kumar Singh said the issue is a serious concern as the delay in handing over degrees adversely affects students’ higher education opportunities, employment prospects, and overall career progression.

“It has been observed that a substantial number of grievances received at Lok Bhavan pertain to the non-issuance and pendency of degrees of students who have successfully completed their courses. All universities are directed to distribute pending degrees to students who have successfully completed their courses and to undertake a special drive to clear the backlog in a mission-mode manner,” it said.