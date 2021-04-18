Covid-19: Bihar government decides to close down schools and colleges till May 15

The Bihar government today decided to shut down schools and colleges in the state in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced that educational institutes will be closed down till May 15.

Schools in Bihar were scheduled to reopen on April 5 but due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the government on April 3 extended the closure of schools, colleges till April 11.

Earlier, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had extended the registration deadline for class 12 (intermediate) compartment exams till April 15.

Unlike other states, Bihar had conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. Results of these exams have already been declared. Nearly 13.50 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exam that was concluded on February 13.

Overall, 77.97 per cent of students had passed the Bihar Board class 12 exams in 2021. In the commerce stream, the pass aggregate was 91.48 per cent while in the science stream it was 76.28 per cent.

As per the data released by the health ministry, in the past 24 hours, a total of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed across the country. India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases is now 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark.