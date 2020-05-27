Bihar state boards: Farmers’ sons bag top 2 ranks, 80% pass

Three students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, a project school of the state government in Jamui, were among the top 10 performers in the state.(Representational image) Three students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, a project school of the state government in Jamui, were among the top 10 performers in the state.(Representational image)

Sons of farmers bagged the first and second ranks in the Class X exams of Bihar School Examination Board, results of which were announced on Tuesday. While Himanshu Raj from Rohtas district topped the state with 481 marks out of 500 (96.2 per cent), Durgesh Kumar from Samastipur bagged the second position with 480 marks (96 per cent).

About 80.53 per cent of the 14,94,071 students who had taken the board exams this year passed. The pass percentage was 80.73 last year, 68.89 in 2018 and 50.12 in 2017.

Following the 2012 toppers’ scam, the state board had initiated several examination reforms, including OMR sheets. While the pass percentage among girls was 90.28 per cent, the percentage among boys was 84.12 per cent.

Three students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, a project school of the state government in Jamui, were among the top 10 performers in the state.

