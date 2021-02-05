Bihar to reopen schools for Classes 6-8 from February 8

Bihar schools for classes 6-8 will be reopened from February 8. Representational image/ file

The schools in Bihar for classes 6 to 8 will be reopened from February 8, state education department in a circular mentioned today. Earlier, the classes for 9-12 including colleges were reopened on January 4. #COVID19 के कारण बंद मध्य विद्यालय (वर्ग 6-8) को खोलने के संबंध में।#BiharEducationDept pic.twitter.com/T5uMclzLi3 — Bihar Education Department (@BiharEducation_) February 5, 2021 As per the circular, wearing of masks, use of hand sanitiser and maintenance of physical distancing are mandatory at the educational institutions. Schools have been asked to operate at half the strength to ensure social distancing in classes.

