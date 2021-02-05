scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

Bihar to reopen schools for Classes 6-8 from February 8

As per the circular, wearing of masks, use of hand sanitiser and maintenance of physical distancing are mandatory at the educational institutions. Schools have been asked to operate at half the strength to ensure social distancing in classes

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 4:08:16 pm
bihar schoolBihar schools for classes 6-8 will be reopened from February 8. Representational image/ file

The schools in Bihar for classes 6 to 8 will be reopened from February 8, state education department in a circular mentioned today. Earlier, the classes for 9-12 including colleges were reopened on January 4.

As per the circular, wearing of masks, use of hand sanitiser and maintenance of physical distancing are mandatory at the educational institutions. Schools have been asked to operate at half the strength to ensure social distancing in classes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement