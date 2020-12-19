Bihar schools, colleges to reopen from January 4

The schools will open for classes 9 to 12 and colleges will open for final year students, the Bihar education department informed. Representational image/ file

The educational institutions in Bihar will reopen from January 4. Chief Secretary, Bihar Deepak Kumar informed media that schools will open for classes 9 to 12 and colleges will open for final year students, as reported by news agency ANI. Apart from schools, the education department has also allowed reopening of coaching institutes in the state.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutions to reopen in phases from January 4, 2021. Schools will open for Classes 9 to 12 and Colleges will open for final year students. Classes will be held in a staggered manner to ensure #COVID19 norms: Deepak Kumar, Chief Secretary, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/bkO4oXIvUy — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal recently said as the board exams are near, various states have reopened their schools maintaining the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“The department of school education and literacy, ministry of education has already issued SOP/ guidelines for reopening of schools which deals with health and safety aspects for reopening schools and learning with physical/ social distancing and the academic aspects related to the delivery of education. Ministries are constantly in contact with states,” Pokhriyal said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd