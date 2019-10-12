Bihar Sanskrit education board declared Madhyama result 2019: How to check

BSEB Bihar Madhyama Sanskrit result 2019: The Bihar Sanskrit Education Board (BSEB), Patna declared the result for Madhyama exam 2019 at its official website, bsspat.com. As per reports, 21,620 candidates appeared for the exam of which 17,232 cleared the exam in first and 560 cleared the exam in the second division.

Advertising

Boys have outperformed girls in the exam. A total pass percentage of 93.55 per cent was recorded, as per board. The pass percentage of girls was 93.07 per cent against 94.10 per cent for boys.

BSEB Bihar Madhyama Sanskrit result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bssbpat.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘mark sheet 2019’

Step 3: Click on result 2019

Step 4: Click on an individual score

Step 5: Chose exam centre, type roll number, click go

Step 6: Result will appear, download

Meanwhile, the registration process for Madhyama exam 2020 has already begun at the official board website. Schools will have to submit their collective registration to the board by November 5 and the exam forms will be filed thereafter.