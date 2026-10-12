BPSC 72nd Prelims postponed again

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) today deferred the 72nd Combined Preliminary Competitive Examination, which was scheduled to be conducted on October 25, 2026. The commission has not yet announced a fresh date for the preliminary examination.

The 72nd BPSC Preliminary Examination was initially scheduled to be held on July 25, however, it was postponed by the commission citing “unavoidable reasons”. BPSC had said at the time that the revised examination date would be announced separately.

The 72nd prelims was subsequently rescheduled for October 25. The commission has now postponed the exam again, leaving candidates awaiting a fresh schedule.

एकीकृत 72वीं संयुक्त (प्रारंभिक) प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा दिनांक 25 अक्टूबर, 2026 (रविवार) को आयोजित होनी थी। उक्त परीक्षा अपरिहार्य कारण से स्थगित की जाती है। परीक्षा आयोजन की नई तिथि की सूचना बाद में दी जाएगी। #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #BPSCNotification #72thBPSC #72thCCE #BPSC72thExam #BPSC72thCCE — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) October 12, 2026

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The BPSC examination calendar had listed October 25 as the tentative date for the Integrated 72nd Combined Competitive Examination.

Candidates will have to wait for the commission’s next official notification for details of the revised schedule. They are advised to regularly check the official BPSC website for updates on the examination date and other instructions.