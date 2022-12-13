scorecardresearch
Watch: Bihar police lathicharge protesting Teachers’ Eligibility Test aspirants

On the first day of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha, the aspirants have come out as the government has not issued the notification for the restoration of the seventh phase.

ctet, btet, bihar news, ctet protest newsSecurity personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates during their protest to demand jobs in Patna on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Bihar Police on Tuesday lathicharged aspirants for Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) holding protest against the state government demanding their recruitment, in Patna.

The police action came on the first day of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The students were upset as the government did not issue the notification for the restoration of the seventh phase of recruitment.  The Nitish government had promised 20 lakh jobs to the unemployed youths and the seventh phase of recruitment was awaited.

The job aspirants were expecting the process to commence soon after the completion of six phases, however, the recruitment has not begun even after eight months.

Under the seventh phase of recruitment, over two lakh posts of primary and higher secondary class teachers will be filled.

More details awaited

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:48:30 pm
