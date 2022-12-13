Watch: Bihar police lathicharge protesting Teachers’ Eligibility Test aspirants

The Bihar Police on Tuesday lathicharged aspirants for Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) holding protest against the state government demanding their recruitment, in Patna.

The police action came on the first day of the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha.

#WATCH | Police lathi-charge aspirants qualified for Bihar Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) and Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test (CTET) holding protest against the state government demanding their recruitment, in Patna pic.twitter.com/G5aXGd2om9 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

The students were upset as the government did not issue the notification for the restoration of the seventh phase of recruitment. The Nitish government had promised 20 lakh jobs to the unemployed youths and the seventh phase of recruitment was awaited.

The job aspirants were expecting the process to commence soon after the completion of six phases, however, the recruitment has not begun even after eight months.

Under the seventh phase of recruitment, over two lakh posts of primary and higher secondary class teachers will be filled.

