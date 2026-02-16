Bihar phases out STET, adopts CTET for recruitment of teachers for Classes 1 to 8

The decision to do away with the state-centric teacher recruitment framework is likely to pave way for aligning the process with the national eligibility system. 

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 06:03 PM IST
west bengal teacher recruitmentAll the 22 lakh candidates who appeared for the 2016 test will be eligible to apply. (Express photo by Partha Paul/ representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today decided to discontinue the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) for the recruitment of elementary school teachers in the state. With this move, Bihar will no longer conduct a separate state-level eligibility examination for Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8, and will now lean on national-level eligibility exam CTET, as per a statement by the board.

The decision to do away with the state-centric teacher recruitment framework is likely to pave way for aligning the process with the national eligibility system.

Notably, several major states including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal continue to conduct their own State Teacher Eligibility Tests (STET/TET). These state-level exams often come with specific language requirements, particularly mandating proficiency in the regional language as a qualifying criterion for appointment in government schools.

The last Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) was conducted on July 2017, for both primary (Classes 1–5) and upper primary (Classes 6–8) levels. Since then, the state had not held another BTET cycle, leading to a growing reliance on alternative eligibility criteria for recruitment drives.

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), serves as a mandatory qualification for teaching posts in central government schools and has been adopted by several states.

In 2026, CTET was held in multiple shifts across the country, with lakhs of candidates appearing for Paper I (Classes 1–5) and Paper II (Classes 6–8). The examination witnessed participation from over 25 lakh aspirants nationwide, reflecting continued demand for teaching positions in government and aided schools.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Nicobar Mega Project
NGT clears Rs 80,000-crore project, takes note of its ‘strategic importance’
Union budget 2026
Exclusive: Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
England vs Italy LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Italy LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
ENG vs ITA T20 World Cup Match Live: England have one foot in the Super Eights.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement