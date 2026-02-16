Bihar phases out STET, adopts CTET for recruitment of teachers for Classes 1 to 8

All the 22 lakh candidates who appeared for the 2016 test will be eligible to apply. (Express photo by Partha Paul/ representational image)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) today decided to discontinue the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) for the recruitment of elementary school teachers in the state. With this move, Bihar will no longer conduct a separate state-level eligibility examination for Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8, and will now lean on national-level eligibility exam CTET, as per a statement by the board.

The decision to do away with the state-centric teacher recruitment framework is likely to pave way for aligning the process with the national eligibility system.

Notably, several major states including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal continue to conduct their own State Teacher Eligibility Tests (STET/TET). These state-level exams often come with specific language requirements, particularly mandating proficiency in the regional language as a qualifying criterion for appointment in government schools.