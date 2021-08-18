Bihar OFSS Inter admissions 2021: First merit list to be released today

Bihar BSEB OFSS 1st merit list 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will release the first merit list under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) today for inter (class 11) admissions. The students can check the cut-off marks through the official website, ofssbihar.in.

The enrollment for first merit list will be done from August 18 to 24, the official statement said. BSEB had extended the last date for submitting the online application form till August 10, 2021. Earlier, the last date for submitting the application form was July 18.

Bihar OFSS first merit list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – ofssbihar.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the box for OFSS intermediate allotment list or cut-off list.

Step 3: On the new page, check the district-wise cut-off marks.

The students who will get through the cut-off marks will take admission in the science, commerce, and arts streams in schools, colleges across the state for the session 2021-23. Candidates who will not be enlisted in the first merit list can fill in the new application form or make changes in the application form from August 18 to August 24, 2021.