Bihar OFSS 11th second merit list 2022 Released: Know how to check

Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has announced the OFSS second merit list for Class 11. The OFSS class 11 second merit list can be checked and downloaded by the candidates district wise at the official website – ofssbihar.in. The selected candidates of the second merit list have to complete the admission process by September 7.

Bihar Class 11 admission process begins today i.e. September 2, onwards and the last date to complete the entire admission process is September 7.

Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022:How to Check

Step 1-Go the official website of the OFSS Bihar- ofssbihar.in

Step 2-Candidates then have to tap on the merit list link shown on the homepage.

Step 3-Fill the required details in the input fields.

Step 4- Bihar OFSS 11th Second merit list 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5-Download and take a print out for further use and reference.

Advertisement

According to reports, the Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18,27,870 seats in 6,523 schools and colleges across the state this year. All those students who are interested in applying for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture streams can fill out the common application form (CAF) before the deadline.

Also Read | Jharkhand Board JAC 11th Result 2022 Declared: How to check marksheet

Once the merit list is downloaded, candidates who have been allotted seats can go ahead with the admission process. Candidates will get time for admission to Class 11 until September 7.The option entry and slide up option date have also commenced from today.