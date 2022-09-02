scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

Bihar OFSS 11th second merit list 2022 Released: Know how to check

All those students who are interested in applying for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture streams can fill out the common application form (CAF) before the deadline.

Students can check their second merit list at the official website- ofssbihar.in.

Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB has announced the OFSS second merit list for Class 11. The OFSS class 11 second merit list can be checked and downloaded by the candidates district wise at the official website – ofssbihar.in. The selected candidates of the second merit list have to complete the admission process by September 7.

Bihar Class 11 admission process begins today i.e. September 2, onwards and the last date to complete the entire admission process is September 7.

Bihar OFSS 11th Second Merit List 2022:How to Check

Step 1-Go the official website of the OFSS Bihar- ofssbihar.in

Step 2-Candidates then have to tap on the merit list link shown on the homepage.

Step 3-Fill the required details in the input fields.

Step 4- Bihar OFSS 11th Second merit list 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5-Download and take a print out for further use and reference.

According to reports, the Bihar Board Class 11 enrollment will take place for 18,27,870 seats in 6,523 schools and colleges across the state this year. All those students who are interested in applying for Arts, Science, Commerce and Agriculture streams can fill out the common application form (CAF) before the deadline.

Once the merit list is downloaded, candidates who have been allotted seats can go ahead with the admission process. Candidates will get time for admission to Class 11 until September 7.The option entry and slide up option date have also commenced from today.

Maintain discipline or face music, Rajasthan Cong chief’s advice to Pilot loyalist MLA

3 days, 3 murders, similar style — serial killer chill down an MP town's spine

Palaniswami is AIADMK's top leader, HC quashes order in favour of OPS

28 yrs in Pak jail, Gujarat man is back home — to smartphones, new world

Who is Laxman Narasimhan, the new CEO of Starbucks?

Chamika Karunaratne's Naagin dance viral, how it became symbol of rivalry
Odisha: Padma Sri winner, unwell, 'forced' to dance inside hospital

The in-box charger is dying as more brands pick up Apple’s trend

Doctors remove 2.5 kg cyst from a 48-year-old woman's uterus in Mumbai

Can I get Fatty Liver Disease even if I don't consume alcohol?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
