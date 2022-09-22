scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Bihar NEET 2022: BCECEB invites applications for PG courses

Bihar NEET 2022: Interested candidates can apply online at the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.The applications have been invited for admission to the first year of different courses including Post Graduate Degree, Post Graduate Diploma, DNB (Degree & Diploma) courses in government, private medical colleges of Bihar state.

Bihar NEET, NEET PG, NEETThe dates for counselling are yet to be decided. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representative Image)

The applications have been invited for admission to the first year of different courses including Post Graduate Degree, Post Graduate Diploma, DNB (Degree & Diploma) courses in government, private medical colleges of Bihar state. The candidates are invited on the basis of the NEET PG merit list.

The applications have been invited for admission to the first year of different courses including Post Graduate Degree, Post Graduate Diploma, DNB (Degree & Diploma) courses in government, private medical colleges of Bihar state. The candidates are invited on the basis of the NEET PG merit list.

The online registration and submission of the application form started on September 21 and the window will close on September 26. The last date for payment of fees is September 26. The applications can be edited from September 27.

Bihar NEET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the link reading, ‘Online admission portal for PGMAC- 2022’
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as NEET PG application number, password, security pin
Step 4: Fill in the application form with your details
Step 5: Submit your application and proceed to payment
Step 6: Once payment has been made, download the application form or take a screenshot for future reference

The various courses for admission into first year are:

Name of the course Name of the college
MD / MS / PG Diploma (PGD) /DNB (Degree & Diploma) Courses

 

(Government colleges)

 Patna Medical College, Patna, 

Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga,

Nalanda Medical College, Patna, 

A.N.M. Medical College, Gaya,

J.L.N.M.C., Bhagalpur,

S.K.M.C., Muzaffarpur,

IGIMS Medical College, Patna,

B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri and 

G.M.C., Bettiah 
MD / MS / PG Degree Courses

 

(Private medical colleges)

 K.M.C., Katihar

Narayan Medical College & Hospital, Sasaram

M.G.M.M.C., Kishanganj

The counselling fees is Rs 2200 for all categories. The date of counselling will be notified later.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 03:21:39 pm
