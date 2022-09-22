Bihar NEET 2022: BCECEB invites applications for PG courses

Bihar NEET 2022: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has invited online applications for the candidates who have qualified the NEET PG exam. Interested candidates can register online at the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
The applications have been invited for admission to the first year of different courses including Post Graduate Degree, Post Graduate Diploma, DNB (Degree & Diploma) courses in government, private medical colleges of Bihar state. The candidates are invited on the basis of the NEET PG merit list.
The online registration and submission of the application form started on September 21 and the window will close on September 26. The last date for payment of fees is September 26. The applications can be edited from September 27.
Bihar NEET 2022: How to apply
Step 1: Go to the official website– bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Go to the link reading, ‘Online admission portal for PGMAC- 2022’
Step 3: Enter your credentials such as NEET PG application number, password, security pin
Step 4: Fill in the application form with your details
Step 5: Submit your application and proceed to payment
Step 6: Once payment has been made, download the application form or take a screenshot for future reference
The various courses for admission into first year are:
|Name of the course
|Name of the college
|MD / MS / PG Diploma (PGD) /DNB (Degree & Diploma) Courses
(Government colleges)
|Patna Medical College, Patna,
Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga,
Nalanda Medical College, Patna,
A.N.M. Medical College, Gaya,
J.L.N.M.C., Bhagalpur,
S.K.M.C., Muzaffarpur,
IGIMS Medical College, Patna,
B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri and
G.M.C., Bettiah
|MD / MS / PG Degree Courses
(Private medical colleges)
|K.M.C., Katihar,
Narayan Medical College & Hospital, Sasaram,
M.G.M.M.C., Kishanganj
The counselling fees is Rs 2200 for all categories. The date of counselling will be notified later.