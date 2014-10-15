BSMEB results 2019: Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, BSMEB Patna has declared the results for the Maulvi, Fauquania examinations. The students who appeared in the examinations can check the results through the websites- bsmeb.org, bsmeb.online.

Nasra Khatoon from Madrasa Islahul Muslemin Sarra Madna, Madhubani topped the examinations with 896 (74.67 per cent) marks followed by Umme Aiman and Bibi Shamsima Jabeen.

Anjali Raj, Radhe Shyam, and Shaweta Kumari are the top performing candidates in the non-muslim category.

BSMEB results 2019 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites bsmeb.org, bsmeb.online

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.