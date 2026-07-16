Bihar launches free JEE, NEET coaching in 10 model schools

The Bihar government on Thursday launched the ‘Bihar School Live Classes’ initiative along with a free coaching programme for engineering (JEE) and medical (NEET) entrance examinations in 10 model schools in Patna, with plans to expand the coaching programme to all 155 model schools across the state.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the initiatives at Rajkiya Kanya Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar, and said that the programme would bring expert teachers and technology-enabled learning directly into government school classrooms.
“With this innovative initiative, students of government schools will now have access to live classes by expert teachers, digital study materials, modern technology-based teaching, and free, high-quality preparation for competitive exams like NEET and JEE,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.
शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में बिहार की ऐतिहासिक छलांग!
आज राजकीय कन्या उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय, शास्त्रीनगर, पटना से ‘बिहार स्कूल लाइव क्लासेज’ का शुभारंभ किया। इस अभिनव पहल के साथ अब सरकारी विद्यालयों के विद्यार्थियों को भी विशेषज्ञ शिक्षकों द्वारा लाइव कक्षाएँ, डिजिटल अध्ययन सामग्री,… pic.twitter.com/9ipFCtArTW
— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) July 16, 2026
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As part of the initiative, students from 10 selected model schools in Patna have been connected to a live teaching system, allowing them to attend classes delivered by expert faculty. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) also formally launched its online coaching programme and the NEET-JEE preparation campaign during the event.
NEET Result 2026 Live Updates: Result likely this week at neet.nta.nic.in
According to the BSEB, 266 students have enrolled for JEE coaching and 252 students for NEET coaching in the first phase. The programme will subsequently be expanded to all 155 model schools across Bihar.
Under the initiative, students will receive specialised coaching from experienced teachers, high-quality study material, regular doubt-clearing sessions, app-based interactive learning, fortnightly tests, and classes in air-conditioned smart classrooms equipped with digital boards—all free of cost.
Each model school will have four subject experts for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. For the pilot phase, BSEB has appointed 40 teachers across the 10 schools.
The coaching classes will run till 6 pm for girls and 7 pm for boys, enabling students to prepare for competitive examinations alongside their regular schooling.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated two smart classrooms equipped with interactive panels at the school, saying the facilities would make classroom learning more effective, engaging and technology-driven.
In a bid to strengthen innovation, skill development and quality teaching, the state government also signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with seven voluntary organisations during the programme.
The state already operates a free residential coaching programme in Patna for meritorious Class 11 students preparing for JEE and NEET. The programme provides free coaching, accommodation, meals and specialised study material, with two batches (2025–27 and 2026–28) currently enrolled.
According to BSEB, students from the 2024–26 batch performed well in JEE Main and JEE Advanced, with 15 students qualifying JEE Advanced 2026 and becoming eligible for admission to IITs.
Apart from the residential programme, Bihar also runs non-residential coaching centres in nine divisional headquarters—Patna, Muzaffarpur, Chhapra, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Purnea, Bhagalpur, Munger and Gaya—through smart classrooms connected to expert teachers.
Students enrolled in these centres receive free study material, assistance with admission to affiliated educational institutions and a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month for two years (Rs 24,000 in total).
Citing the success of the existing coaching initiatives and increasing student demand, the Bihar government said it has decided to extend free JEE and NEET coaching to all model schools in the state, aiming to improve access to quality competitive exam preparation for students studying in government schools.