Bihar launches free JEE, NEET coaching in 10 model schools

CM announced that the students from 10 selected model schools in the capital Patna have been connected to the live teaching system, (Express photo/ representational)

The Bihar government on Thursday launched the ‘Bihar School Live Classes’ initiative along with a free coaching programme for engineering (JEE) and medical (NEET) entrance examinations in 10 model schools in Patna, with plans to expand the coaching programme to all 155 model schools across the state.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary inaugurated the initiatives at Rajkiya Kanya Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Shastrinagar, and said that the programme would bring expert teachers and technology-enabled learning directly into government school classrooms.

“With this innovative initiative, students of government schools will now have access to live classes by expert teachers, digital study materials, modern technology-based teaching, and free, high-quality preparation for competitive exams like NEET and JEE,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.