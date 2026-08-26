Bihar launches 24×7 ‘Vidya Saathi’ teacher support for Classes 9-12, JEE-NEET prep

The Bihar government has launched ‘Bihar Vidya Saathi’, a 24×7 interactive learning platform that will provide free, one-to-one academic support to students of Classes 9 to 12. The platform has initially been introduced in 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools across all 38 districts, covering around three lakh students.
Under the initiative, students will be able to connect with live teachers and seek help with academic questions at any time. Around 75,000 teachers are expected to provide personalised support through the platform. Students can choose a teacher according to their requirement and interact with them individually to resolve doubts related to their lessons. The service is being provided free of cost.
For Classes 9 and 10, the platform will provide support across subjects. For students of Classes 11 and 12 in the science stream, the facility will also include digital study material for Bihar Board examinations, JEE and NEET preparation. This makes the platform relevant not only for regular school learning but also for students preparing for competitive entrance examinations.
The platform will also use AI-based tools for concept learning. Students will have access to digital resources and unlimited learning and practice facilities. The objective is to allow students to seek clarification while studying rather than depend only on classroom hours or scheduled doubt-solving sessions. The government has said that the initiative will subsequently be expanded to other schools in the state.
The launch comes alongside Bihar’s ongoing expansion of free preparation support for JEE and NEET. Earlier this year, the Bihar School Examination Board launched free JEE and NEET coaching in model schools, initially covering 10 schools in Patna. The programme was subsequently expanded to 155 selected Saraswati Vidya Niketan Model Schools, with subject-wise lessons, study material and doubt-clearing support for students.
Bihar also has dedicated residential and non-residential JEE-NEET coaching initiatives. Free residential coaching is operational at two Patna schools, while non-residential coaching has been running at nine divisional headquarters. The state has also previously partnered with organisations to provide JEE and NEET preparation support to students of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalayas and other government institutions.
With Bihar Vidya Saathi, the state is now adding a round-the-clock digital tutoring layer to these initiatives, beginning with 700 model schools and around three lakh students.