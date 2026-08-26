Bihar launches 24×7 ‘Vidya Saathi’ teacher support for Classes 9-12, JEE-NEET prep

The Bihar government has launched ‘Bihar Vidya Saathi’, a 24×7 interactive learning platform that will provide free, one-to-one academic support to students of Classes 9 to 12. The platform has initially been introduced in 700 Saraswati Vidya Niketan model schools across all 38 districts, covering around three lakh students.

Under the initiative, students will be able to connect with live teachers and seek help with academic questions at any time. Around 75,000 teachers are expected to provide personalised support through the platform. Students can choose a teacher according to their requirement and interact with them individually to resolve doubts related to their lessons. The service is being provided free of cost.