Bihar ITICAT Admit Card 2019 released: Steps to download

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2019 at its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who had applied for the exam to be conducted on April 28, 2019 can download their hall tickets.

A two hour, 15 minutes exam fo 300 marks will be conducted. A total of 150 questions will be asked for 300 marks. Candidates who qualify the exam will be available for training programmes in professional courses throughout the country.

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bcebceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download admit card of ITICAT’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘admit card’

Step 5: Click on ‘click here’

Step 6: Log-in using date of birth and registration number

Step 7: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download admit card and take a print out. No candidate will get to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card or hall ticket.