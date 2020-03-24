Bihar ITI CAT 2020 application process begins: How to apply, eligibility, exam pattern fee

bihar ITI CAT 2020: Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational image) bihar ITI CAT 2020: Apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia / Representational image)

Bihar ITI CAT 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has invited applications for the ITI CAT 2020 or the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test. Interested aspirants can apply at the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on April 16, 11:59 pm. Candidates can continue paying fee through challan till April 27 and through online modes till April 28, 11:59 pm.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 24 for which the admit cards will be available from May 11. Those who clear the exam will be able to get admission in the professional courses. The exam will be two hour, 15 minutes long. A total of 15 questions will be asked for 300 marks. Those who clear exam will have to attend counselling sessions which are likely to begin from June.

Bihar ITI CAT 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 14 years of age to be eligible to apply. For matric motor mechanic, motor vehicle and mechanic tractor courses, the minimum age is 17. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2020.

Education: Applicants must have obtained at least class 10 level of education from a recognised school.

Bihar ITI CAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the application form link, click on new registration

Step 3: Register using details, verify

Step 4: Log-in

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment, submit

Bihar ITI CAT 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as fee those belonging to SC, ST category will have to pay Rs 100 while those in PH category will have to Pay Rs 430.

