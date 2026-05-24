Bihar government, BIT-Mesra extend BIT-Patna off-campus centre agreement till 2030

The Bihar government and BIT-Mesra have signed an agreement for the continuation of BIT-Patna as an off-campus centre till 2030.

BIT-Mesra Registrar Rajesh Jain said the original MoU for establishing the BIT-Patna off-campus centre was signed on December 17, 2005, for a period of 10 years ending on December 16, 2015.

The renewed agreement, signed on Thursday, extends the arrangement retrospectively from December 17, 2015, to December 16, 2030, he said.

In a statement, BIT Mesra Vice Chancellor Indranil Manna said the renewed partnership reflected the shared commitment of the institute and the Bihar government toward strengthening access to quality technical education in the state.

“The continuation of BIT Patna through this renewed collaboration reflects the shared commitment of BIT Mesra and the Government of Bihar towards strengthening access to quality technical education in the state.” The institute would continue to focus on strengthening infrastructure, improving the learning environment, supporting student development and contributing to Bihar’s growing demand for a skilled workforce.