Bihar forms panel to examine recruitment system for assistant professors

Bihar has set up a high-level committee to review the existing structure for the recruitment of assistant professors in state universities and subsequently suggest “comprehensive reforms”, a top official said on Saturday.

The panel comprises retired IAS officers Amarjit Sinha and Sanjay Kumar, acclaimed physicist and Padma Shri awardee Prof H C Verma, and two other members.

As stated by Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary to the governor, Sanjay Kumar, additional secretary (university) in the governor’s secretariat, will serve as the member secretary of the committee.

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“The committee will look into various aspects of the process of recruitment of assistant professors, including age, eligibility criteria, nature of examination and interview, relative weightage of different parameters, the issues involving guest lectures and other related aspects”, Singh said.