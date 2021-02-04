Bihar DElEd result for 2019-21, 2018-20 academic years released: Here’s how to check

Bihar DElEd result: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) declared the result for the first-year exams for the DElEd phase-to-phase academic session 2019-21 and second-year exam results for the 2018-20 academic session. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results at the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The 2019-21 first-year exam was held from December 2-8 and a total of 30,992 candidates appeared for the same. Of these 22,526 cleared the exam. In the DElEd 2018-20 second year exam, a total of 23, 502 candidates appeared for the test from December 10 to 14 of which 19,742 cleared it.

Bihar DElEd result: How to check

Those who appeared for the exam can check their results by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result section, click on DElEd

Step 3: Fill in roll number and details

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Meanwhile, BSEB is conducting Bihar Board intermediate exams for 13,50,233 students. While most of the boards have postponed the exams till May, BSEB will hold the class 12 exams amid precautions. For board exams 2021, the number of exam centres have been increased to 1,473. Started from February 1, the board exams are ongoing.