Bihar DElEd provisional merit list released, check how to raise objections

Bihar DElEd provisional merit: The District Institute of Education and Training, Bikram, Patna released the provisional merit list for admission to the DElEd programme for the academic session 2020-22. Candidates who applied for admission can check their result at the official website, dietpatna.com.

Candidates who think there is any error in the merit list will have a chance to raise objections by January 20. The final merit list will be released after considering the errors raised. As per schedule, the final merit list will be released on January 27.

Read | REET 2021 application process begins, here’s how to apply

Candidates can check their merit list by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website dietpatna.com

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the subjects, art/ commerce/ science

Step 5: A PDF will open, check the list

Read | Amazon launches ed-tech platform, starts with JEE coaching

Candidates who find an error raise objection by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the online objection link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new name

Step 4: Click on the online application link

Step 5: Write the application number, upload images

Step 6: Select subject, fill the form

Step 7: Upload relevant data and submit

Finally selected candidates will be eligible to enroll in state-based colleges.