Bihar DElEd provisional merit list released, check how to raise objections

Bihar DElEd provisional merit: The District Institute of Education and Training, Bikram, Patna released the provisional merit list for admission to the DElEd programme for the academic session 2020-22. Candidates who applied for admission can check their result at the official website, dietpatna.com.
Candidates who think there is any error in the merit list will have a chance to raise objections by January 20. The final merit list will be released after considering the errors raised. As per schedule, the final merit list will be released on January 27.
Candidates can check their merit list by following these steps –
Step 1: Visit the official website dietpatna.com
Step 2: Click on the online application link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the subjects, art/ commerce/ science
Step 5: A PDF will open, check the list
Candidates who find an error raise objection by following these steps –
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the online objection link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new name
Step 4: Click on the online application link
Step 5: Write the application number, upload images
Step 6: Select subject, fill the form
Step 7: Upload relevant data and submit
Finally selected candidates will be eligible to enroll in state-based colleges.
