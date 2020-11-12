Bihar DCECE Polytechnic admit card 2020 to release today, here’s how to download

Download DCECE admit card 2020 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar DCECE Polytechnic admit card 2020: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) will release the hall ticket for the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) on November 12. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The exam will now be held on November 26, 27 in pen and paper mode. The exam was earlier scheduled on October 31 and November 1. It will be conducted in two shifts, morning from 11 am to 1:15 pm, and afternoon from 2 to 4:15 pm.

Bihar DCECE Polytechnic admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website-bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download hall ticket

Step 3: Enter your registration number/ date of birth

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The DCECE exam is conducted for admission into various professional courses of medical, engineering, and agricultural streams in the institutions of the state.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd