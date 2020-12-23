Bihar DCECE 2020 result declared, here’s how to check

DCECE result 2020: Check at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for DCECE 2020 exams conducted in November. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their result at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who clear the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam (DCECE) will be eligible to take admission in polytechnic engineering, paramedical, paramedical para-dental, and agricultural programmes in state-based colleges.

Online counselling will begin for the candidates who have cleared the exam. The details for the counselling are yet to be out. Counselling will be held based on merit or rank card. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result or download the rank card by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the DCECE link at the right corner

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Those who clear counselling rounds will have to appear at the colleges and get their document verified. The needed documents will include, admit card, academic record, reservation certificate, if applicable, character certificate among others, details regarding the documents will also be released along with the counselling details. Because of the pandemic, the rules might see a change thus candidates need to await official statement.

