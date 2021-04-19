Bihar (DElEd) exam 2020, Class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2021 postponed

After CBSE and several state boards have decided to reschedule class 12 board exams, the Bihar state government has announced that three exams, which were scheduled to be conducted in April-May 2021, have been deferred until further notice. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will reschedule three exams including Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), class 10 compartments exams and class 12 compartment exams.

The BSEB tweeted the information from its official Twitter handle. As per the official statement, the exams have been postponed due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the state.

The Bihar (D.El.Ed) examination 2021 were to be conducted from April 26-30. Class 12 compartment exams 2021 were to be held from April 29-May 10 and class 10 compartment exams were scheduled to be held from May 5 to May 8.

The Bihar government on Sunday also decided to shut down schools and colleges in the state in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced that educational institutes will be closed down till May 15.

Schools in Bihar were scheduled to reopen on April 5 but due to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the government on April 3 extended the closure of schools, colleges till April 11.

Unlike other states, Bihar had conducted its Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) final exams in February-March. Results of these exams have already been declared. Nearly 13.50 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar Board class 12 exam that was concluded on February 13.

Overall, 77.97 per cent of students had passed the Bihar Board class 12 exams in 2021. In the commerce stream, the pass aggregate was 91.48 per cent while in the science stream it was 76.28 per cent.