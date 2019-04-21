Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2019 notification released, check details

Bihar D.El.Ed exam: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has released notification for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme. There are 650 seats available for the programme.

The online application process for the programme will begin on April 29, and the candidates can apply online till May 16, 2019.

The candidates with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Class 12 can apply for the programme.

Earlier, the Bihar School Education Board declared the results of D.El.Ed examinations on March 30. The exam was conducted by the Bihar Board from March 5 to March 9 in the state.

Bihar D.El.Ed 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: April 29

Last date to apply online: May 16

Declaration of Merit list: May 30

Release of first admission selection list: June 19 to 24, 2019

This year, a total of 79.76 per cent students passed the Intermediate exams, the results of which was declared on Saturday, March 30.

A total of 4,25,500 students passed in Arts stream touching a pass percentage of 76.53 per cent, Commerce- 59,153 (93.02 per cent), Science- 5,35,110 (81.02 per cent).