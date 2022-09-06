Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022 released: Check steps to download

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will conduct the DElEd 2022 via online mode (CBT) from September 14 to 20 in three shifts. The exam is conducted as a joint entrance examination for state-level colleges and institutes and is held in over 338 centers in Bihar.

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website – biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link ‘DElEd joint entrance test admit card 2022’ displayed on top of the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Fill your credentials such as your application number and password and click on download button.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use and reference.

D.El.Ed is a professional diploma program, it enables candidates to work as primary and upper primary teachers in schools across Bihar. Candidates need to qualify in their senior secondary examination from any recognized board or institution in order to appear for this examination.