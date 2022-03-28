BSEB Bihar DElEd 2021-23 registrations begins: Check how to apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration for Bihar D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) 2022 from March 28, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com — to register for D.El.Ed.

A couple of days ago, the Bihar School Examination Board had announced the registration date through a notice on its official Twitter account.

How to register:

Step 1: Visit the official BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘registration’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link for ‘view/download registration form’ under the ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (face to face )’ section.

Step 4: Take a print-out of the form.

Step 5: Fill in all the necessary details carefully and attach a picture of the candidate.

Step 6: Submit it to the respective school/centre along with the application/registration fee.

The registration fee for this course will be Rs 400 and the last date to register for Bihar D.El.Ed 2022 is April 8, 2022 (Friday). On April 11, 2022, BSEB will release a dummy registration form on the BSEB website — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

After that, candidates will have time till April 13 to rectify any changes in this dummy registration form. This can be done through the BSEB official website itself.