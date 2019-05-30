Toggle Menu
Bihar D.El.Ed 2019 merit list to be released todayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/bihar-d-el-ed-2019-merit-list-to-be-released-today-educationbihar-gov-in-5756295/

Bihar D.El.Ed 2019 merit list to be released today

Bihar D.El.Ed exam: The merit list is scheduled to be released today. The candidates can download it through the website- educationbihar.gov.in

biharboard.online, deled exam, bihar deled admission 2019, bihar deled admission merit list, merit list for bihar deled, bihar deled 2019, biharboard.ac.in, bihar d.el.ed online apply 2018, sarkari result, education news, indian express news
The merit list is scheduled to be released today and the first Admission Selection List will be released between June 19-24. (Representational Image)

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is likely to release the merit list for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The merit list is scheduled to be released today and the first Admission Selection List will be released between June 19-24. Classes for the course are expected to begin in July 2019.

How to download the merit list

1. Visit the official website educationbihar.gov.in

2. Click on ‘Bihar D.El.Ed 2019 merit list’

3. You will be redirected to a new tab

4. Check your name corresponding to your registration number

The notification for the D.El.Ed programme was released on April 21,2019.

The online application process for admission to 650 seats in the D.El.Ed programme started on April 29, and the last date for applying online was May 16, 2019.

Bihar D.El.Ed 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: April 29

Last date to apply online: May 16

Declaration of Merit list: May 30

Release of first admission selection list: June 19 to 24, 2019

Advertising

This year, a total of 79.76 per cent students passed the Intermediate exams, the results of which was declared on Saturday, March 30.

A total of 4,25,500 students passed in Arts stream touching a pass percentage of 76.53 per cent, Commerce- 59,153 (93.02 per cent), Science- 5,35,110 (81.02 per cent).

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 JAC Delhi 2019: Counselling begins for admission to BTech, BArch courses; eligibility, how to apply
2 Now, artificial intelligence to detect cheating in school assignments
3 Come and study in India: India's US envoy tells American students