Bihar D.El.Ed 2019 merit list to be released today

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is likely to release the merit list for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The merit list is scheduled to be released today and the first Admission Selection List will be released between June 19-24. Classes for the course are expected to begin in July 2019.

How to download the merit list

1. Visit the official website educationbihar.gov.in

2. Click on ‘Bihar D.El.Ed 2019 merit list’

3. You will be redirected to a new tab

4. Check your name corresponding to your registration number

The notification for the D.El.Ed programme was released on April 21,2019.

The online application process for admission to 650 seats in the D.El.Ed programme started on April 29, and the last date for applying online was May 16, 2019.

Bihar D.El.Ed 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application: April 29

Last date to apply online: May 16

Declaration of Merit list: May 30

Release of first admission selection list: June 19 to 24, 2019

This year, a total of 79.76 per cent students passed the Intermediate exams, the results of which was declared on Saturday, March 30.

A total of 4,25,500 students passed in Arts stream touching a pass percentage of 76.53 per cent, Commerce- 59,153 (93.02 per cent), Science- 5,35,110 (81.02 per cent).