scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33-month salary of Rs 23 lakh

While the college’s principal, Manoj Kumar, questioned Kumar’s motive in returning his salary — “it is not just absenteeism [of students] but a pressure tactic to get a transfer to postgraduate department,” he said — BRABU registrar R K Thakur lauded the move.

Written by Santosh Singh | Patna |
July 7, 2022 3:42:10 am
Patna, Bihar college, Bihar University, BR Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsLalan Kumar

An assistant professor of Nitisheswar College, in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, has returned nearly Rs 24 lakh — his total earnings since joining the job in September 2019 — as no student turned up for a single class in these 33 months, and his “conscience did not allow” him to pocket the salary without teaching.

Lalan Kumar, 33, gave a cheque of Rs 23,82,228 to the registrar of BR Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) on Tuesday. The college is under the aegis of BRABU, a state university.

“My conscience does not allow me to take a salary without teaching,” Kumar told the media on Wednesday. “Even during online classes (during the pandemic), there were only a handful of students present for Hindi classes. If I take a salary without teaching for five years, it would be academic death for me.”

Founded by freedom fighter Nitisheshwar Prasad Singh in 1970, Nitisheswar College has been affiliated to BRABU since 1976. It offers undergraduate courses in Arts and Science.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...Premium
UPSC Key-July 6, 2022: Why to read ‘Social Media Intermediaries’ or ‘Hybr...
Apolitical or adversely political: the debate surrounding the partisan na...Premium
Apolitical or adversely political: the debate surrounding the partisan na...
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...Premium
As one branch shrivels, the Thackeray tree sees another son bloom: Amit, ...
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
More Premium Stories >>

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

While the college’s principal, Manoj Kumar, questioned Kumar’s motive in returning his salary — “it is not just absenteeism [of students] but a pressure tactic to get a transfer to postgraduate department,” he said — BRABU registrar R K Thakur lauded the move.

“What Lalan Kumar did is quite unusual and merits our immediate attention. We are discussing the matter with the vice-chancellor and would soon ask Nitisheshwar College principal to explain absenteeism,” Thakur told The Indian Express.

Lalan Kumar, who completed his Masters in Hindi from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and PhD and MPhil from Delhi University, had also applied for transfer to the PG department in order to be “academically involved”.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Ever since he joined — this was his first job — Kumar said he never saw any environment of education in the college. “I heard my inner voice and decided to return my salary for two years and nine months to the university,” he added.

Nitisheshwar College has nearly 3,000 students, of whom approximately 1,100 undergraduate students have to study Hindi. Kumar is the only regular Hindi teacher in the college, aside from a guest teacher for the subject.

In all, the institution has 31 regular and guest teachers.

Asked why students were absent even before the pandemic, college principal Manoj Kumar did not spell out any specific reason. “Academic activity has been disturbed in the college due to frequent examinations,” he said. “A few months after Lalan Kumar joined, the world saw several waves of Covid-19. We had online classes during that period.”

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement