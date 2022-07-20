Bihar CET BEd Result 2022 declared; check steps to download

Bihar CET BEd Result 2022: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University has declared the results of Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test 2022. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their Bihar CET B.Ed results online on the official website – biharcetbed-lnmu.in.

Bihar CET BEd entrance exam was held on July 6. To check results, candidates need to use their roll numbers mentioned in the admit card for logging in.

Bihar CET BEd Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – biharcetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required information

Step 4: Click on submit and download the scorecard

Candidates who qualify the exam will now appear for the counselling process. The registration process for counselling will commence from July 25 and will end on August 4, 2022. The round 1 college allotment will be released on August 8. Selected candidates will get admissions in the BEd course at various college in the state.