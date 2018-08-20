Follow Us:
Monday, August 20, 2018
BSEB OFSS admissions: 9.81 lakh figure in first merit list

Bihar BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: The Board will issue the second merit list on September 2 as soon as the admission process for the first merit list would end, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor said

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 20, 2018 1:41:53 pm
BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: The admission process will be conducted between August 20 and 25

BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the first merit list under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) on August 19. About 9.81 lakh students were figured in the first merit list. These students would further take admission in the science, commerce and arts stream in 3,262 schools, colleges across the state for the session 2018-20. The admission process will be held between August 20 and 25.

This year, around 11.46 lakh candidates had applied for the admission process, the registration process of which was concluded on July 30.

READ | Bihar Board 12th compartment results not releasing today

To check the result, the candidates have to visit the official website ofssbihar.in. On the homepage, click on the box for OFSS intermediate allotment list or cut-off list. A new page will open. Check your results. As per reports, the Bihar Board will issue the second merit list on September 2.

The successful candidates can download the allotment letter from the official website. They need to click on the link ‘OFSS Intermediate AdmissionLetter 2018’. A new window would open. Enter the application or bar code number and mobile number and submit.

