BSEB OFSS admissions: 9.81 lakh figure in first merit list

BSEB OFSS admissions 2018: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the first merit list under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) on August 19. About 9.81 lakh students were figured in the first merit list. These students would further take admission in the science, commerce and arts stream in 3,262 schools, colleges across the state for the session 2018-20. The admission process will be held between August 20 and 25.

This year, around 11.46 lakh candidates had applied for the admission process, the registration process of which was concluded on July 30.

To check the result, the candidates have to visit the official website ofssbihar.in. On the homepage, click on the box for OFSS intermediate allotment list or cut-off list. A new page will open. Check your results. As per reports, the Bihar Board will issue the second merit list on September 2.

The successful candidates can download the allotment letter from the official website. They need to click on the link ‘OFSS Intermediate AdmissionLetter 2018’. A new window would open. Enter the application or bar code number and mobile number and submit.

