Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Bihar BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list 2020 to release today, how to check

Bihar BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list 2020: The enrollment for 2nd merit list will be done from August 25 to 29. Check merit list at ofssbihar.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2020 9:09:41 am
The enrollment for 2nd merit list will be done from August 25 to 29. Representational image/ file

Bihar BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will release the second merit list under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) today. The students can check the cut-off marks through the official website, ofssbihar.in. The enrollment for second merit list will be done from August 25 to 29, the official statement said.

The district wise cut-off marks can be accessed at ofssbihar.in. On the homepage, click on the box for OFSS intermediate allotment list or cut-off list. A new page will open. Check the district wise cut-off marks. The students who will get through the cut-off marks will take admission in the science, commerce and arts streams in schools, colleges across the state for the session 2020-22.

For candidates selected in the first list, but applied again to get a good position in the second merit list need to enroll themselves again as the previous admission process was cancelled, BSEB said.

The successful candidates can download the allotment letter from the official website. They need to click on the link ‘OFSS Intermediate Admission Letter 2020’. A new window would open. Enter the application or bar code number and mobile number and submit.

