Bihar BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list 2020 to release today, how to check

The enrollment for 2nd merit list will be done from August 25 to 29. Representational image/ file

Bihar BSEB OFSS 2nd merit list 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will release the second merit list under the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) today. The students can check the cut-off marks through the official website, ofssbihar.in. The enrollment for second merit list will be done from August 25 to 29, the official statement said.

The district wise cut-off marks can be accessed at ofssbihar.in. On the homepage, click on the box for OFSS intermediate allotment list or cut-off list. A new page will open. Check the district wise cut-off marks. The students who will get through the cut-off marks will take admission in the science, commerce and arts streams in schools, colleges across the state for the session 2020-22.

बिहार बोर्ड के शिक्षण संस्थानों में इंटरमीडिएट कक्षा में नामांकन हेतु द्वितीय चयन सूची (Second Selection List) कल दिनांक 25.08.2020 को जारी किया जाएगा, जिसके आधार पर सम्बन्धित संस्थानों में नामांकन 25 अगस्त से 29 अगस्त तक लिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/Nt8ay3HCf0 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 24, 2020

For candidates selected in the first list, but applied again to get a good position in the second merit list need to enroll themselves again as the previous admission process was cancelled, BSEB said.

The successful candidates can download the allotment letter from the official website. They need to click on the link ‘OFSS Intermediate Admission Letter 2020’. A new window would open. Enter the application or bar code number and mobile number and submit.

