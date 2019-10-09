BSEB releases Bihar Board intermediate class 12 model question paper 2020, how to download

BSEB intermediate model question paper board 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the model question papers for upcoming Bihar class 12 or intermediate board exams. Students can access the same from the official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Board has already released the dummy admit cards for the Board exams 2020. The final admit cards will be released later across the official websites, bsebinterdu.in and bseonline.org for both class 10 and class 12 board exams. The exams are scheduled to be conducted in February 2020.

BSEB intermediate model question paper board 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘inter-model set 2020’ under circular

Step 3: Click on the subject you wish to see model question paper of, a PDF will open, download

Meanwhile, the CBSE has also released its sample question paper or mock papers for both class 10th and 12th board exams 2020.

From this year a new examination system will be implemented for both class 11 and class 12. Instead of the current process of dividing language subject into two subjects of 50 marks each, from BSEB boards 2020 onwards, Bihar Board class 12 will have language 1 subject for 100 marks. First language exam will be in place of NRB and MB.