Bihar Board extends application process for Class 12 exam 2021

Bihar BSEB Class 10 exam 2021: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application process for annual intermediate exam 2021. The online application process has been extended till September 10.

The students can apply online through the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board will announce the dates of secondary, intermediate exams by the end of this month. The board exams are likely to be held in February next year.

इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2021 में सम्मिलित होने के लिए ऑनलाइन परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथि दिनांक 10.09.2020 तक विस्तारित करने के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/ZcYPfxjKg8 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) September 4, 2020

Earlier, the Bihar Board declared all compartment exam students passed. As per rules, students who fail in one or two exams are to appear for compartmental exams and only after clearing these, a student is considered a pass. The BSEB, however, in an official notice said that considering the situation caused due to the pandemic, it would not be conducive to hold the exams.

In the intermediate exam, of over 1.32 lakh students, 54.81 per cent of 72,610 students have been promoted based on grace marks. In matric, of 2.08 lakh students, 68.07 per cent or 1.41 lakh have been promoted, as per the official data.

A total of 80.59 per cent students cleared the matric, class 10 exam this year, while the pass percentage in the intermediate exam was 80.44 per cent. The students need to obtain a minimum 30 per cent marks to be declared passed in the matric exam.

