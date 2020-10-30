Bihar BSEB Class 10, 12 board exam dummy admit card released: How to download

Download BSEB class 10, 12 admit card at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Representational image/ file

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 admit card: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the admit card for the board exam 2021 at its official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. These are dummy admit cards to allow candidates time to check their details, in case of any errors, they will have to reach the board.

The online window to make corrections in the hall ticket will be available from October 30. The candidates can do the same till November 5. The exams will be held in February.

इन्टरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2021 में सम्मिलित होने वाले परीक्षार्थियों का Dummy Admit Card समिति के वेबसाइट https://t.co/dyTQxci8Ln पर उपलब्ध रहने तथा Dummy Admit Card में त्रुटि में सुधार कराने हेतु दिनांक 30.10.2020 से 05.11.2020 तक अवसर देने के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/LVF7g3HJBR — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 30, 2020

BSEB class 10, 12 board exam 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the scrolling link ‘Bihar registration link’

Step 3: On the new page, click on the ‘dummy admit card’ link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download.

वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा, 2021 में सम्मिलित होने वाले परीक्षार्थियों का Dummy Admit Card समिति के वेबसाइट https://t.co/h9JGo5B0LA पर उपलब्ध रहने तथा Dummy Admit Card में त्रुटि में सुधार कराने हेतु दिनांक 30.10.2020 से 05.11.2020 तक अवसर देने के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/TW5Ik4cXtg — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 30, 2020

The final admit cards will be released later at the official website- bseonline.org for both class 10 and class 12 board exams.

BSEB will hold the class 12 board exams from February 2 to February 13 and the class 10 exam from February 17 to 21. The class 12 or inter exams will be held in two sessions. The morning session will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session will be held from 1:45 pm tp 5 pm. The practical exams will be held from January 9 to 18, as per the official statement by the board.

