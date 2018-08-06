Bihar BSEB 12th Compartment exam: Results likely on August 16, check at biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th Compartment exam: The result will be available at the official website, biharboardonline.com. Representational Image BSEB 12th Compartment exam: The result will be available at the official website, biharboardonline.com. Representational Image

BSEB 12th Compartment exam: Bihar School Examination Board is likely to release the results of Class 12 compartment examinations on August 16. “The board will release the results of Class 12 compartment examinations between July 16 to 20,” said an official from BSEB. Around 1.55 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year that was conducted between July 13 to 20.

The board also released the answer keys of the objective questions of the compartment examinations on Monday, August 6. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys through the official website, biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board passing marks

A candidate need to obtain a minimum of 30 per cent marks in theory paper and 40 per cent of total marks in practical to pass the intermediate exam. To obtain first division, a student need to get 300 marks, while for the second division, it is 225

Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

Earlier, the result of BSEB Class 12 examination was declared on June 6. This year, around 6.31 lakh students cleared the examination drafting a pass percentage of 35.24. 61 per cent students have passed in the Arts stream, with 44 per cent in Science and 91 per cent in Commerce.

