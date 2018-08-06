Bihar BSEB 12th Compartment exam: Answer keys released, check at biharboardonline.com

BSEB 12th Compartment exam: The results of 12th compartment examinations will be declared between August 16 to 20, said an official from BSEB BSEB 12th Compartment exam: The results of 12th compartment examinations will be declared between August 16 to 20, said an official from BSEB

Bihar BSEB 12th Compartment exam: The answer keys for the objective questions of the Bihar BSEB 12th Compartment examination has been released. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer keys through the official website, biharboardonline.com.

Around 1.55 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year that was conducted between July 13 to 20. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from BSEB said that the results of 12th compartment examinations will be declared between August 16 to 20.

Bihar Board passing marks

In order to pass the intermediate exam, a candidate must obtain 30 per cent of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40 per cent of total marks in practical of each subject. To achieve first division, a student has to score 300 marks while for the second division, it is 225.

Bihar Board grace marks policy

In case a student fails in one subject only by not more than 8 per cent marks or in two subjects by not more than 4 per cent marks in each, he/she will be given the marks he/she is short of. If someone has obtained 75 per cent marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more then 10 per cent marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed.

Earlier, the result of Bihar Class 12 examination has been released on June 6. Out of 12 lakh, 6.31 lakh passed the exam taking the overall pass percentage at 35.24. This year, in the Arts stream, 61 per cent have passed, 44 per cent in Science and 91 per cent in Commerce. Top 3 rank holders Science are Kalpana Kumari, Abhinav and Rudresh Raj Verma. In the commerce stream, Nidhi Sinha from RDS College Muzaffarpur became secured 434 marks. In the Arts stream, Kusum Kri from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui got top position with 424 marks.

