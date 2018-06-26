BSEB 10th result declared; pass percentage increases, revaluation from June 28

BSEB 10th Result 2018: The matric result of Bihar Board is available at biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in BSEB 10th Result 2018: The matric result of Bihar Board is available at biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in

BSEB 10th Result 2018: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has released the result of Class 10th board examination after a delay of one week. The result was declared by the School Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma today, on June 26 at 4:40 pm. The overall pass percentage stands at 68.89. Prerna Raj has topped the exam with 91.4 per cent while the second position is jointly shared by Pragya and Shikha Kumari. The third rank is bagged by Anupriya Kumari who scored 452 marks. All the three toppers are from the same school Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

Students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official websites, biharboard.ac.in, biharboardonline.gov.in. Over 17 lakh students had appeared for the BSEB Class 10 examination. Board chairman Anand Kishore and education minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma have released the results today. This year, the pass percentage has increased with nearly 18.77 per cent in comparison to the previous year. The top 10 positions are occupied by 23 students.

BSEB 10th Result 2018: How to check score

In order to check scores, candidates should log on to the official website. On the homepage, they should then click on the result link and enter their roll number/registration number and other details, in the provided field. On submitting the same, the result will be displayed on the screen. Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

BSEB 10th Result 2018: Passing marks

In Class 10th, students have to obtain a total of at least 30 marks out of 100. In order to qualify, a student should get an aggregate of 150 marks. They should have passed in all subjects except English and optional subjects to be declared as passed. In social science, a student has to pass in theory and Internal assessment (literacy activity and project work) altogether obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100. For science, one needs to pass in theory and internal assessment examination altogether, obtaining at least 30 marks out of 100.

